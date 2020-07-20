Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie congratulate Princess Beatrice on wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have been able to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret wedding last week, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t celebrate the newlyweds. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands from a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the Los Angeles-based royals congratulated Prince Harry’s cousin and her new husband privately.

©Benjamin Wheeler



Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on July 17

Meanwhile, the bride’s younger sister Princess Eugenie publicly congratulated Beatrice and Edo with a heartfelt tribute three days after the intimate affair. “Couldn’t Bea happier (get it) 🐝... ,” Eugenie began her post on Monday. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”

The newlyweds exchanged vows on Friday, July 17, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The couple’s original wedding, which was set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace on May 29, was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In light of the pandemic, Beatrice and Edo were married in a small ceremony, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and “close family.”

Per HELLO!, Edo’s sister Natalia Yeomans’ kids, Coco and Freddie, served as a bridesmaid and pageboy, respectively. The groom’s four-year-old son Christopher, known as “Wolfie,” also had an important role playing both a pageboy and best man at the private ceremony. Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, sister Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank reportedly attended the wedding, in addition to Count Alex Mapelli Mozzi (the groom’s father), Nicola Williams-Ellis and her husband David (the groom’s mother and stepfather), Natalia Yeomans and her husband Tod (Edoardo’s sister and brother-in-law).

The bride paid tribute to her grandmother on her big day wearing a vintage Peau De Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell that belongs to the Queen, as well as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the 94-year-old monarch wore for her own wedding in 1947.

Following their special day, Edo penned a romantic message for his bride alongside romantic wedding photos. “I carry your heart with me (i carry it inmy heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling) i fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) i want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true) and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you,” he wrote.

Edo continued, “Here is the deepest secret nobody knows (here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide) and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart. i carry your heart (i carry it in my heart).”