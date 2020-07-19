Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding dress was a hand-me-down from THIS royal

Princess Beatrice of York ensured her special day paid tribute to one of the biggest influences in her life: Queen Elizabeth. For her private and unexpectedly intimate royal wedding at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday, July 17, the 31-year-old honored her grandmother with both her wedding dress and dazzling diamond tiara. Both ornate items were on loan from the Queen, who was one of about 20 friends and family members to attend Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The meaning behind each piece is incredibly special and no doubt made the day even more memorable.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding may have been smaller, but it was still lovely

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell,” the royal family revealed in a statement. They said she also donned “the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara,” which is an incredible honor. Not only do both historic items belong to Queen Elizabeth, but the monarch wore that same tiara on her wedding day with Prince Philip in 1947.

Official photos from the joyous day prove how fitting of the items Beatrice was. She looked stunning in the ivory vintage Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman as well as the iconic sparkling tiara, which a thin veil cascaded from. While the Queen has lent several heirlooms to her loved ones, this is arguably one of the most meaningful gestures yet.

The couple opted for a small ceremony with their parents, siblings and closet loved ones after postponing their May 29th nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was especially fortunate that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip could be there. The pair have been quarantining in Windsor and this occasion marked the first time they left their castle since lockdown began in March. Of course, everyone kept in accordance government safety guidelines.