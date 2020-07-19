Meghan Markle and Prince Harry host very special houseguest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in Tyler Perry’s sprawling 12-bedroom estate, so it’s safe to assume they have room for houseguests. Doria Ragland has been waiting out the pandemic in the pair’s lofty Beverly Ridge Estate digs in L.A. according to US Weekly. “Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry, and Archie,” a source told the magazine. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.” How have the foursome been spending their days?

©GettyImages



Doria Ragland is living with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Grandma Doria must be elated to elapse the time with her 14-month-old grandson Archie Harrison. The source elaborated that Meghan’s mom has been “get[ing] up in the morning and read[ing] to him,” among other things. They also said she’s aiding Meghan in making “all-organic” baby food for the tot.

Of course, the Duke and Duchess opening their doors to Doria isn’t the most surprising news. The 63-year-old yogi is very close with her daughter and has been incredibly involved in Archie’s life since he was born. In fact, our sister magazine HELLO! reported that having a ‘granny annex’ for Doria was a necessity on their dream home criteria list. Meghan and Harry’s move to L.A. has made it much easier for Doria, who used to fly to England to see her loved ones.

Meghan and Doria’s have always held a tight knit bond. A 2014 post from Meghan’s now-retired lifestyle blog The Tig, gave some insight into their relationship. In “A Love Letter,” Meghan revealed the vital lessons she learned from her own mom. “She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors,” she wrote. ”She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly.”