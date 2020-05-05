Meghan Markle and Prince Harry insist on ‘granny annex’ for Doria Ragland in new home

Meghan MarkleandPrince Harry’ssonArchie Harrison will be turning one on May 6 and he’s already lived in several different homes in his little life. From Frogmore Cottage in the UK to their place on Vancouver Island in late 2019 and now the family are searching for their perfect home in Los Angeles. They moved to the US in March 2020 and are reportedly renting a large property near to Elton John’s home while they search for something more permanent. And one of the main criteria for their new pad is that it must have a ‘granny annex’ for Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

Little Archie has already lived in three home in three different countries!

It will be the perfect way for the two women to make up for the time they spent apart when Meghan went to live with Harry at Kensington Palace in the UK in 2017. Having Doria nearby to help with Archie will also be a huge help for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. At the moment the couple are said to be checking out a $12 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A., with neighbors including Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

The property features the required annex as well as a swimming pool, home cinema and one acre of land including a large play area for Archie. The home is currently owned by Fast and Furious movie producer Steve Chasman, who put the property on the market in September. It is also situated within a gated community which would no doubt be another must for Meghan and Harry. Such a property sounds perfect for them as they settle into their non-royal roles and carve out a new life away from constant public scrutiny.