Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s secret birth story: this is how he really came into the world

Happy birthday to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s adorable son Archie Harrison! On May 6, the royal baby turns one and royal watchers cannot hold their excitement about seeing his sweet little face again and finding out details about his first birthday celebrations in L.A. The Sussexes introduced their son to the world two days after his arrival, but during that special day, Meghan and Harry’s fans as well as media outlets were left with a bunch of question after two confusing birth announcements.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in the afternoon confirming that Meghan had gone into labor “in the early hours of the morning.” However, a second announced twenty minutes later stated she had delivered a son at 5:26 a.m. that morning. So then... was he born already? Was he not? His birth certificate sorts out all your doubts.

Archie Harrison’s birth certificate reveals the truth about his birth

Although some media outlets reported ahead of his arrival that Meghan had planned a home birth at Windsor Castle, she delivered baby Archie at the prestigious The Portland Hospital in London, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also born. She arrived on Sunday night and stayed overnight until Archie was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday. He was a beautiful, healthy baby who weighted 7lbs 3oz and his royal dad was present to welcome him into this world.

Harry and Meghan were over the moon with their little bundle of joy

After returning to Frogmore Cottage, Harry confirmed that he was the overjoyed dad of a baby boy. “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” he said while also explaining that there would be another announcement in two days time “so everyone can see the baby.” On May 8, a beaming Meghan, a proud Harry and the cutest sleepy baby said hello to the world, “It’s only been two and a half days, three days,” he said, ”but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”