Crown Princess Marie-Chantal is selling stylish face masks: Buy one before they sell out

Give your face mask the royal treatment! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece’s luxury childrenswear brand Marie-Chantal is selling face coverings for your little Princes and Princesses, as well as for adults. The mom of five announced the newest offering on Wednesday. “I am so pleased to introduce our face masks or face coverings for children and adults. Our masks are non medical but made from our MC cotton summer prints,” Marie-Chantal said.

©Marie-Chantal/Getty Images



Crown Princess Marie-Chantal’s luxury brand is selling face coverings for children and adults

“We are at MC delighted to support ‘Together for Children’ which is an association of non-profit NGO’s that work in the field of child welfare supporting more than 30’000 children in Greece and we will be donating 25% of sale proceeds to this amazing organization. @mazigiatopaidi 🌸,” the Crown Princess continued, adding, “#staysafe #wearamask.”

From gingham and seersucker to floral prints, the royal’s namesake label is selling a variety of stylish designs that are available in both adult and child (ages 4 through 10) sizes. The 100 percent cotton face coverings are non-medical, reusable and machine washable. Those familiar with Marie-Chantal’s designs might recognize the prints since the masks are upcycled from left over fabrics from this year’s collection.

©Marie-Chantal



A percentage of the face mask sales will support the non-profit NGO Together for Children

The masks are designed with three layers, including the main fabric, a fusing and a cotton voile lining. Single adult face coverings retail for $15, while one child mask costs $12.50. Shoppers can also purchase a set of two for $25, or a set of four—adult and child—priced at $52. There is a limited quantity of masks, so hurry and grab yours today!