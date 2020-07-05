Princess Madeleine’s kids enjoy beach day in adorable new photo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a delightful new portrait of her and Chris O’Neill’s three children having some fun in the sun. The 38-year-old marked July 4th 2020 with a photo of Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, five, and Princess Adrienne, two, smiling on the beach near their Miami home. Color-coordinated in summery pastels, the trio is nothing short of adorable. Leonore gives a gap-toothed grin as she’s flanked by her siblings: Nicolas, donning an “always hangry” shark shirt, and little Adrienne staring blankly ahead.

©@princess_madeleine_of_sweden



Prince Nicolas, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne on July 4th

We love how Madeleine lets Adrienne do her own thing in photos. She isn’t normally one to pose and, like most two-year-olds, tends to be preoccupied by other objects as the camera snaps. For instance, the last photo we saw of the cuties celebrated Sweden Day in June. Adrienne was caught up in a Swedish flag while the rest of the group grinned.

Summer is a celebratory time for the five-some. In addition to Sweden day, Madeleine and Chris celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 8, her birthday on June 10 and then his on the 27th. Prince Nicolas also had a birthday in there, turning five on June 15. His proud mom publicly honored him then by sharing a photo on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the most kindhearted brother and sweetest son! We love YOU!!”

Last year, Madeleine opened up to the Swedish magazine Mama about her children’s different personalities. “Leonore is the lively and frisky one. Nicolas is much calmer and more sensitive with a big heart, a real mummy’s boy,” she shared. “He’s the one I get all the comments from! He might say ‘Mummy, you look beautiful!’ Adrienne is very simple, happy, calm and harmonious, and just tags along.” The family unit officially moved to Florida in 2018.