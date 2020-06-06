Princess Madeleine and kids celebrate Sweden’s National Day from Miami mansion

Princess Madeleine may be living far away from Sweden, but a piece of her heart will always beat there. The 37-year-old royal shared an adorable photo of her with her three children - Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, four, and Princess Adrienne, two - celebrating National Day of Sweden from their Miami mansion on Saturday, June 6. Posing in front of a backdrop of palm trees, the foursome looked picture perfect in the country’s colors of blue and yellow. “We wish everyone a nice national day!” she exclaimed in her native tongue.

©@princess_madeleine_of_sweden



Princess Madeleine celebrated National Day of Sweden with her kids

Wrapped in a pretty blue sundress, Madeleine beams beside her children in the photo. Leonore and Nicolas smile brightly beside her in their own delightful ensembles. As usual, little Adrienne steals the show, her curiosity on full display. While everyone else waves the Swedish flag, the curly-haired cutie seems intrigued by it. She dons a charming blue flower dress as her mom holds her up for the picture, possibly shot by dad Chris O’Neill.

The Princess and British-American financier decided to settle down in Florida back in 2018. After a bout of renting, they purchased a 15-room mansion in Pinecrest for nearly $3 million. The new home features tight security, a spacious yard on 6,500 square feet of land and so much more! It’s no doubt an ideal place to quarantine. Due to the global pandemic they couldn’t travel to Sweden for the holiday.

While Madeleine and her tribe waved flags, their beloved family members overseas raised the flag and held many other festivities to mark National Day. The main event was King Carl XVI Gustaf’s speech, which he gave without an audience. While well-wishers are usually invited to visit the castle on the day, this year things are obviously different. In lieu, the palace released videos of Crown Princess Victoria taking the world on a virtual tour of select areas in the estate. Ahead of the day, the Crown Princess’ family dressed up in folk costumes from their respective duchies, with the children looking extra cute!