Prince George and Prince Louis’ sibling rivalry revealed by mom Kate Middleton

It seems Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children have inherited their competitive streak. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her kids’ rivalry while visiting The Nook, one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices facilities, last week. The mom of three revealed that six-year-old Prince George is “grumpy” over losing a sunflower competition to his younger brother Prince Louis, two. “The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers,” she shared. “Louis’ is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince George is grumpy over losing a sunflower competition to Prince Louis

To mark the end of Children’s Hospice Week, the Duchess, who became Royal Patron of EACH in 2012, visited The Nook on June 25 to help plant a garden with families. The royal also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for their work. Kate got her hands dirty gardening while wearing a $189 lilac floral print dress by Faithfull the Brand, which featured a shirred panel, puff sleeves and an A-line skirt. The stylish royal accessorized her summer ensemble with Russell & Bromley ankle strap espadrilles and hoop earrings.

The Duchess used plants that she purchased during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week. Kate also kept her promise to plant a sunflower in memory of nine-year-old Fraser Delf, who passed away in January.

Kate’s visit to The Nook isn’t the first time that royal fans have learned of a sibling rivalry amongst the Cambridge children. Back in November, Prince William spoke to Diana Award recipient Olivia Hancock about George’s competitiveness with Princess Charlotte when it comes to playing soccer. “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you,’” Olivia revealed, adding that William told his oldest child, ”’George, Charlotte could be as good as you.’”