Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill will forever remember June 8, 2013, as the most romantic day of their lives. The couple said their ‘I do’s at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm and seven years (and three kids later!), the couple celebrates their seventh wedding anniversary. Madeleine was 30 years old at the time meanwhile the groom was 38. The Swedish royal looked stunning in a bespoke dress by Valentino Garavani.

In a 2018 interview, the American-British financier spoke candidly about his life with Princess Madeleine. He said, “I’ve met the woman of my life, the woman I love. But it is clear that it has its challenging sides to be married to a Princess. Of course, it has complicated my life, for obvious reasons,” he told men’s fashion magazine, King. Chris added, “I have no desire to achieve any kind of fame, nor have any benefits of it in my professional life. It happens that I’m mad about Madeleine. But in the end, you learn to live with it.”

