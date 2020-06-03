Queen Maxima is a ray of sunshine in latest look for a bike ride and museum visit

Queen Maxima was a ray of sunshine as she made her way to a royal engagement on Tuesday. Rather than arriving by car, King Willem-Alexander’s wife opted for a different mode of transportation—a bike—for her visit to Kunstmuseum Den Haag in The Hague. Cycling is a popular form of daily transport in The Netherlands. Maxima, 49, swapped her heels for flats as she rode the bike to the art museum. The Dutch Queen was riding in style sporting shades and wearing a yellow monochrome ensemble that consisted of cropped trousers, a button-down blouse, and matching statement hoop earrings. The mom-of-three was pictured smiling as she leisurely cycled down the street.

Queen Maxima rode her bike to an art museum in The Hague on June 2

Maxima met with staff and curators of the museum, which recently reopened after being closed for 11-weeks due to the corornavirus pandemic. Cultural institutions were given permission to reopen on June 1 with certain conditions. The Queen spoke with staff who are involved in the implementation of the new coronavirus measures—i.e. maximizing the number of visitors, advance reservations and setting up fixed walking routes. After their discussions, the royal toured exhibitions at the museum, while seemingly partaking in social distancing.

The Dutch royal looked sunny in a yellow outfit for the engagement

The Netherlands began easing lockdown measures last month. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said (via Reuters), “The first outbreak phase is behind us... This is the phase of transitioning to a life of social distancing.” The prime minister also noted that face masks are “compulsory on public transport” starting June 1. Since Maxima traveled solo on her bike, she did not wear protective gear for the outing on Tuesday.

Maxima toured the Kunstmuseum Den Haag, which recently reopened

Maxima and Willem-Alexander have been staying busy throughout the pandemic, carrying out royal duties remotely and in-person. The monarchs were supposed to be in Germany this week for a state visit (June 2 through June 4), however it was postponed due to measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.