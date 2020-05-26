Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi take precaution while out in Monaco

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi are taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Stefano and Francesco’s parents stepped out on Sunday in Monaco wearing protective face masks as they visited the set of French filmmaker Claude Lelouch’s new short film, Le Grand Rendez-Vous. Beatrice looked effortlessly chic for the outing wearing white pants, a Christian Dior “Sisterhood is Global” T-shirt, and a blazer, while sweeping her long golden locks up into a ponytail.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi stepped out wearing masks in Monaco

Meanwhile, dapper Pierre opted for a white button-down shirt, tie, jacket and matching trousers. According to HOLA!, Andrea Casiraghi joined his brother and sister-in-law for the shoot sporting an army camo print mask. Royal watchers would have seen the Monaco royals at the annual Rose Ball in March, but the glamorous event did not go on as scheduled due to the global health crisis. Beatrice, Pierre, Andrea and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi are fixtures at the black tie fundraiser alongside Princess Caroline and Prince Albert.

According to the royal fan account Bborromeo1, Beatrice has been working with the Red Cross of Monaco during the pandemic to perform tests that detect COVID-19 antibodies. A picture shared on the page reportedly showed the royal mom of two in protective gear working. Beatrice, Pierre and Andrea were on hand to watch uncle Prince Albert film a cameo for Le Grand Rendez-Vous on Sunday.

Prince Albert also sported a mask on the set of the short film

Like his nephews, the 62-year-old royal took precaution wearing a mask. Princess Charlene’s husband, who recovered from COVID-19 in March, was seen giving Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc an elbow bump, rather than a handshake on set. The duo was pictured hopping into a red Ferrari SF90 Stradale during the shoot at the famed Monte-Carlo Casino.

After being “declared cured” of COVID-19, Albert reunited with his wife and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at Roc Agel. The Prince quarantined at his private palace apartment after testing positive for coronavirus, but kept in touch with his family via Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime.

