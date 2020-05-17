Princess Diana may have only gone to Cannes once, but her look is everlasting. Harry and William’s mom debuted one of her most iconic dresses ever at the festival’s Gala in honor of actor Sir Alec Guinness on May 15, 1987. Though Prince Albert walked beside his love, all eyes were on Diana in the pale blue chiffon strapless gown which was designed by Catherine Walker.

Fun fact: the dress is said to be an homage to Grace Kelly’s costume in Hitchcock’s film To Catch A Theif.