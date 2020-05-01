Born on April 29, 2007, Princess Sofia is the youngest daughter of Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain. Although she is two years younger than sister Princess Leonor, she’s actually taller than her older sister – no hand-me-downs for this one! She attends the Santa Maria de los Rosales in Madrid with her sister, which has an environmentally-friendly zero waste program implemented.

The two sisters are taking on increasingly more public roles and recently starred in their first joint broadcast to thank health workers for their incredible sacrifice and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also sent their best wishes to those who have lost loved ones. Sofia said during the clip: “we want to say thank you to all the people who are helping out and looking after us in so many ways.” Sister Leonor went on to say that: “you all are important, thank you, we send all our love and support.”

