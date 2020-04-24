Prince William makes comedy debut on TV—and cracks funny ‘Tiger King’ joke!

Prince William had made his comedy debut! The Duke of Cambridge starred in a hilarious sketch, based on the British sitcom Blackadder, Thursday night alongside English actor Stephen Fry for BBC’s charity special, The Big Night In. Kate Middleton’s husband played himself in the skit, which was written by Love Actually director Richard Curtis. The Duke and Stephen—as his Blackadder character General Melchett—participated in a Zoom call prior to clapping for carers and key workers who are risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. During the chat, the royal dad of three proceeded to crack multiple jokes, including one about Netflix’s Tiger King.

“Have you seen anything good on TV. It’s hell without EastEnders,” the future King asked. “They tell me Tiger King is rather good,” Stephen said, to which William quipped, “Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty.” When asked how homeschooling is going with his children, the Duke replied, “It’s a bit of a nightmare, really.” As the time approached for the weekly applause, Stephen gave William a 45-second warning. “On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes,” Queen Elizabeth’s grandson said, before looking down adding: “And my trousers.”

After hanging up the call, all five Cambridges—William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on April 23—emerged from their home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk applauding NHS workers. The royal family coordinated in blue, a nod to NHS workers’ uniforms, for the TV appearance. “This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the video.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges applauded healthcare workers on April 23

BBC’s The Big Night In celebrated the acts of kindness, humor, and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going amid the coronavirus pandemic. The funds raised will benefit BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to a variety of charities and projects in the UK to help those in need.

William and Kate have been doing their part to help out during the health crisis. The couple’s Royal Foundation recently updated its website to say that it “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK.” Prince Louis’ colorful second birthday pictures, taken by mom Kate, also showed support for NHS workers. The young Prince was photographed with rainbow painted hands, which he used to make handprint art. Children in the UK have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope to put in their windows during the COVID-19 lockdown.