Brothers Prince Louis and Prince George look like twins in these side by side photos

The Cambridge genes are strong! Prince Louis’ newly released birthday portraits show just how much the two year old resembles his big brother Prince George, six. A photo of the little Prince making a face while covered with rainbow paint evoked memories of a candid royal moment George had when he was three. At the time, the future King was pictured making a similar face like Louis while he played with bubbles during his 2016 royal tour of Canada. “He looks exactly like Prince George!” one royal fan commented on Louis’ picture, while another wrote, “I thought it was George at first!”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/WireImage



Prince Louis (left) looks like brother Prince George’s twin in his new birthday pictures

Kensington Palace shared a total of five new photos to mark Louis’ second birthday on April 23. The little Prince’s doting mother, Kate Middleton, captured the playful shots at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk while under lockdown in the UKdue to the current health crisis. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨,” the palace captioned the first post.

With the second batch of pictures, Kensington Palace showed the Duchess of Cambridge’s expectation versus reality shots of Louis that featured the birthday boy showing off his painted hands and the messy aftermath of him smearing the paint on his face. “Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!” the caption read. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! noted that Louis appeared to be joining fellow children in the UK, who have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope to put in their windows during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate and Prince William’s baby boy also received birthday love from proud grandfather Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales shared a tender snapshot of him carrying Louis, which was taken by daughter-in-law Kate. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” Clarence House wrote. “The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.”

Although Louis is celebrating his birthday in quarantine this year, the Duchess of Cambridge is no doubt making her son’s day special. Last year, the royal mom of three revealed on A Berry Royal Christmas that she bakes her children’s birthday cakes. “I love making the cake,” she shared. ”It‘s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.” Louis’ big day also calls for his “favorite song,” which Kate revealed last month to be Happy Birthday.