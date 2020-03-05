March is synonymous with Pisces and Aries season in the zodiac, St Patrick’s Day celebrations, March Madness and, of course, dreaming of spring, which is right around the corner! It’s also a month that sees some of your favorite royals celebrating their birthdays. Some big names in royalty came into the world during the third month of the year, including a Cuban-born Grand Duchess (we love our Latina royals!), Grace Kelly’s only son, one of the most recent royal brides and one of the cutest European Princes around. Check out the royal birthdays for March, and, no matter what your sign, read your own daily and weekly horoscope here!