Exciting baby news announced for Prince Harry!

It looks like Archie Harrison just gained a baby buddy! Prince Harry’s best friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy have welcomed their first child, according to The Sunday Times. The couple’s daughter, named Clover, was born last Wednesday, February 26, and the Duke of Sussex is expected to be a godfather. Though Harry and Meghan Markle did not disclose the identities of Archie’s godparents last year, it later emerged that Charlie was asked to be one of the royal baby’s godfathers.

The Duke's best friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy welcomed their first child together

The Duke and Charlie’s friendship dates back to childhood when they both attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire. While Prince William was the best man at Harry’s 2018 royal wedding, Charlie served as an usher and reportedly gave a speech at the private Frogmore House reception, recalling Harry’s dorm monitor days. "All I wanted was a cuddle from my mummy," Charlie said. "Instead Harry nicked my teddy bear and chucked it out on to the roof. Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you, how can you put someone in charge of a dorm when that someone is worse behaved than the whole dorm combined?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Charlie's 2018 wedding

A couple months later, the Duke reportedly had a starring role as best man at Charlie and Daisy’s wedding, which he attended with his new bride Meghan. Charlie’s brother Thomas van Straubenzee is also close to the royals. Thomas is a godfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte. Harry, who returned to the UK last week to carry out his final string of royal engagements, will likely meet his friend’s new bundle of joy while in town.