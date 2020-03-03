This is how Meghan Markle maintains her long-distance friendships

True friendship knows no distance—such is the case for Meghan Markle and pal Janina Gavankar. Janina spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film The Way Back, where she opened up about how the Duchess of Sussex maintains her friendships even when she is far away. "Listen, our entire friendship has been apart, you know," she told ET. "We met 16 years ago, and we've just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are." Back in 2016, the actress shared a photo of Meghan sipping on a glass of wine, which she captioned: “This is what it's like to FaceTime @meghanmarkle.”

Janina Gavankar attended Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding

Janina famously snapped Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2019 holiday card that starred their adorable son Archie Harrison. When asked if she will be taking more photos of the couple’s baby boy, she replied, "If it's not me, somebody will.”

Following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, Janina told ET, "I'm just thankful for those who are supportive," adding, "Nothing's changed. She's amazing and always has been."

Meghan is set to return to the UK for her final string of engagements this week. The Duchess will join Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 and at the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7. It was also confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will mark International Women's Day on March 8. Meghan is also set to publicly reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

The Sussexes’ royal duties will officially come to an end on March 31. The pair’s “revised” roles will be reviewed after 12-months. On their official website last month, Sussex Royal stated, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”