Prince Harry in talks for new job that could change his and Meghan Markle’s future

It's been over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle catalyzed #Megxit with the announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. Aside from losing their HRH titles, that meant they would be financially independent and would need to seek a source of income for their family-of-three. It seems the couple hasn’t lost any time on their job hunt. While Meghan was reportedly in search of a new publicist, Harry, on the other hand, could be entering into the financial spectrum.

The couple announced their step down on January 8

Last week, Harry went on a trip to Miami for a speaking engagement, and rumors of him working in banking have swirled ever since. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew from Vancouver, where they’ve been staying with their eight-month-old son Archie to the Floridian city for an engagement for JPMorgan.

Although it’s unknown whether Harry and Meghan were paid to speak there, it’s common for speakers to receive compensation at corporate events. Following the event, it’s been reported that Prince Charles’ son has been in talks for a speaking role with Goldman Sachs.

Harry is reportedly in talks of working with Goldman Sachs

A royal source confirmed to ABC News that Harry and the banking giant have been in discussions centering a partnership between the bank and one of the royal’s charities.

In the past few weeks, the parents-of-one have been spending their time away from the UK, but their presence is still required by Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth has requested they return for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

According to the Sunday Times, this will likely be one of their final engagements as part of the royal family. Harry and Meghan will join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual event.