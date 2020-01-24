Princess Sofia of Spain's double! Top model's childhood picture is identical to Spanish royal

Doppelgängers really do exist! Spanish-Argentine model Martina Klein took to her social media to share a throwback photo of herself from her teenage days, and we couldn’t help but notice that she was the spitting image of a certain Spanish royal. In her youth, Martina looked exactly like Infanta Sofia of Spain.

Supermodel Martina Klein resembles Infanta Sofia of Spain in latest throwback photo

Although you may think the photo above pictures the 12-year-old Spanish royal, it’s actually the supermodel in her early years. In the photo, she is wearing a bright pink bikini and is wearing her long blonde hair down. The model revealed that this photo was taken during her first summer in Spain when she and her family enjoyed a beach day in the beautiful Costa Brava. “I was fascinated with this two-piece fuchsia swimsuit,” she wrote alongside the vintage photo.

The young Spanish royal, who is celebrating her 13th birthday this year, has similar features as the model: blonde hair, blue eyes and an infectious smile. Besides being a doppelganger, Sofia has had a busy schedule in the last few months supporting her sister Princess Leonor as she prepares for her role as the future Queen of Spain. Recently, the two sisters attended the inauguration of the “Talent Attracts Talent” in honor of the tenth anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation. During the event, Princess Leonor spoke about the impact their parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia had on them when it came to educating them on the Catalan culture.

The young Spanish royal is celebrating her 13th birthday this year

“From a very young age, to my sister, the Infanta Sofía, and to me, our parents have spoken to us from Girona and Catalonia always with true affection,” the young royal said in her speech Thanks to them, we know many things about Catalan history and culture,” Leonor said in her speech. “As Princess of Girona, I want to honor the Foundation as it deserves. And proudly bear its name throughout Catalonia, for the rest of Spain and worldwide. ”



