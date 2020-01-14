Although Prince William and Prince Harry might be on “different paths” these days, one thing is for certain, they will always have each other’s backs. “I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” the Duke of Sussex said in 2019. Princess Diana’s sons, who were once inseparable, have shown off their strong brotherly bond throughout the years. "My brother and I’s relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situations we’ve been through,” William shared in early 2018. "Losing our mother at a young age has kind of helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together. When you’re like-minded, you go through similar things. It’s a bond and it’s something that, you know, you’ve tackled it together and come out the other side better for it." Despite rumors of a rift between the royal siblings, Harry has previously said, “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” adding, “I love him dearly.”

Now as Harry and his wife Meghan Markle prepare to “create a new life” stepping back as senior members of the royal family and spending time in Canada, we are taking a look back at William and Harry’s best photos together...