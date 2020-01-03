Prince George flashes smile next to Gan Gan Queen Elizabeth in new generational portrait

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs marked the start of the roaring ‘20s with a new generational portrait. Her Majesty, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George came together for the photo, which was taken by taken by Ranald Mackechnie in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room on December 18—the same day as the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch and the royals’ pudding making session. The palace announced that the portrait was released on Friday, January 3, to mark the start of the new decade.

The palace released a new photo of the Queen and future Kings to mark the start of a new decade

George was pictured flashing a smile beside his “Gan Gan” a.k.a Queen Elizabeth. Kate Middleton’s firstborn posed on one step above the 93-year-old monarch, next to his proud paternal grandfather Prince Charles, who sweetly placed one of his hands on his grandson’s shoulder. Meanwhile, William beamed behind his grandmother. The Queen was all smiles surrounded by her heirs, while carrying a handbag on her arm.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ big brother looked sharp for the occasion sporting tartan trousers and a white shirt. The British royals complemented each other wearing blue accents. It’s likely the photo was taken before or after the Queen and future Kings prepared special puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion’s “Together at Christmas” initiative. The puddings will become the centerpieces of next year’s get-togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth, also marking the Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

The new portrait was taken the same day the royals prepared pudding at the palace

The newly released portrait marks the second time that the Queen has posed for an official photo with her heirs. The first time was in celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016. The four royals also came together for a photo at George’s christening in 2013.

While only six years old, Prince George has been stepping into the spotlight as of late. Aside from participating in an engagement with the Queen last month, the future King, who has been recently swapping his signature shorts for trousers, also made his Sandringham debut on Christmas Day walking alongside his parents and sister Charlotte.