Kate Middleton in Princess mode wearing tiara to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton was in full Princess mode on Wednesday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge attended Queen Elizabeth’s annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace with Prince William wearing a navy velvet Alexander McQueen gown. The royal mom of three dusted off her favorite pearl and diamond tiara for the “white tie” occasion wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot for the fifth consecutive year.

©GC Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2019 Diplomatic Reception on December 11

The sparkling headpiece was a favorite of the royal’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The Duchess swept her glossy tresses up in an elaborate updo for the reception so as to highlight her diamond drop earrings and the Queen’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. Kate also sported the Queen’s Royal Family Order and the sash of the Royal Victorian Order, which she received from the 93-year-old monarch earlier this year. Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a tailcoat and white tie.

The dress code for the palace event calls for “evening dress—white tie or national dress” and “full ceremonial evening dress for serving officers,” in addition to “decorations” a.k.a tiaras, medals and royal orders. Wednesday marked the sixth time Kate has attended the reception. She has previously attended in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Last year, the Duchess wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot and a glittering Jenny Packham gown.

©GC Images



Kate Middleton dazzled in diamonds for the white-tie affair

Kate’s mother Carole Middleton was pictured arriving to the Cambridges’ home, Kensington Palace, ahead of the reception, perhaps to babysit the couple’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Her Majesty holds the event every year inviting around 1,000 guests, including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials, as well as senior members of the royal family.