Who was the hunky guy with Meghan Markle and Archie at the polo match playdate?

In case you missed it, Archie Harrison just made his first public appearance at a Polo Match with his mom Meghan Markle and dad Prince Harry. It was an adorable family outing because the Sussex family was joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While most royal fans were zooming in on the first photos of Archie and his cousins enjoying their summer playdate, others were zooming in on the hunky mystery guy who was also, for some reason, in attendance. Scroll for all the details on this handsome, dark stranger.

A hunky mystery man was spotted with Meghan Markle and Archie during their playdate with the Cambridges

The mystery man is named Adam Bidwell. He's 42 years young, a stockbroker and happens to be good friends with the Sussex family, especially Prince Harry. In the photos released, Adam is pictured standing over Meghan and smiling down at Archie. Again, he looks incredibly dapper in a grey suit for the special occasion. The family was there to cheer on William and Harry as they played the King Power Royal Charity Polo match for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.

Adam was previously part of Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in St. George's Chapel last year in May 2018 as one of the ushers in the ceremony. Before then, Adam, or "Bidders," as Harry reportedly calls him, accompanied the Duke of Sussex on his trip to Lesotho in the summer of 2018. Both visited the children at Phelisanong Children’s Home to celebrated the official opening of The Dining Hall at the center. The stockbroker is also an ambassador for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

Also, in case you're wondering, Adam is seemingly currently single. He last dated British singer Katherine Jenkins, but split following their six month relationship.

The man, Adam Bidwell, is a 42-year-old stockbroker who is good friends with Prince Harry

At the Polo Match, Adam Bidders cheered on William and Harry with the rest of the British family. The charity match, which helped raise funds and awareness for more than 15 charities supported by the two brothers, was held in honor of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was a polo supporter and president of Ham Polo Club for four years.

