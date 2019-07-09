Meghan Markle sweetly cuddles Archie Harrison in new family photo

Attention, loyal royal fans! Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison just made their first family appearance! In the past, we've gotten a glimpse of baby Archie and his mother at special royal engagements, including his debut at Windsor Castle shortly after he was born and his Christening ceremony. However, this is the first time we see the mother and son enjoying a day out in public together. The two joined Kate Middleton and Archie's cousin Prince Louis for an adorable playdate at a polo match at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. And the pictures are (squeal) adorable!!

Meghan Markle was spotted cuddling with baby Archie Harrison at a Polo Match on Wednesday, July 10

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out together, along with the kids to see their dads compete in a friendly polo match. Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. Archie, along with the Cambridge kids—Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, were all in attendance. This outing marks the first time Archie makes a public appearance. It's also the first time we the people get a glimpse of Archie and his cousins together.

During the match, Meghan was spotted sweetly cuddling baby Archie, who is now two-months-old. The 37-year-old royal also donned a casual and chic look for the family outing wearing an olive-colored duster and a pair of sunnies with her hair worn straight. Her sister-in-law also opted for a casual summer style with a bright pink midi dress paired with wedges and shades.

This marks Archie's first public appearance and the first time he is seen with his cousins

Since Archie's birth on May 6, the public has gotten glimpses of Meghan's sweet gestures towards her and Prince Harry's first baby. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first introduced Archie to the world, Meghan was pictured caressing him. For her first Mother's Day, the Sussex family posted a sweet photo on their social media channel showing the royal mom stroking Archie's feet. Most recently, the royal released new photos of their baby at his Christening ceremony, where Meghan is affectionately holding Archie, who is nestled between his parents.

The Duchess of Sussex is always pictured giving her first baby sweet gestures

Stay tuned for more updates of this Sussex-Cambridge playdate!