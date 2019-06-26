Spanish Princesses Leonor and Sofia's summer plans revealed: They're headed to the US

Princess LeonorandInfanta Sofíaenjoyed their experience in the US last summer so much that they will repeat plans this year. Sources from the Royal Palace have confirmed the news, pointing out what a great learning experience it was for King Felipe VIandQueen Letizia's two young daughters. Leonor and Sofia will have the chance to meet children from different backgrounds, to make new friends and learn about different cultures. After this experience, Leonor, who will be 14 years old on July 12 and her sister Sofía, who celebrated her 12th birthday in April, will head off to the Spanish island of Mallorca with their parents.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Leonor and Sofía have inherited Queen Letizia's fashion savoir faire. Uncomplicated elegance in these white summery dresses is the royal trademark

Although Zarzuela Palace did not mention if they will be attending the same camp as last year’s, surely the girls will be counting the days for their exciting trip. As Princess Sofia mentioned last summer, they had an amazing time: "We had so much fun,” she said during the traditional photocall for media in Mallorca, “We played lots of sports and met many kids from other countries.” No time for boredom here! They improved their skills in tennis, sailing, gymnastics, to name a few. They also had the chance to boost their English, a fundamental tool to carry out their future tasks.

©GTres GALLERY



The princesses are starting to take part in the royal agenda. The last time we could see them in an official event was at their dad's coronation's 5th anniversary

Felipe and Letizia want their daughters to experience a diverse learning environment, and this summer camp is the perfect option. The Spanish King lived the same adventure as a kid back in 1980. Along with cousins Prince Pavlos and Prince Nikolaos of Greece, he spent several days living with 200 more children from all over the world in Villanueva de la Vera, a quaint Spanish village.

©GTres GALLERY



Urged by their mother, the princesses helped 107-year-old Clotilde Veniel, one of people who were awarded, to leave the stage

Loading the player...

Leonor and Sofia will surely enjoy the experience ahead, as they get along very well and seem toshare secrets, interests and friends. Princess Leonor, Spain's future Queen, is said to be more reserved than Sofía, who is always willing to crack a joke make her big sister laugh.