Meghan Markle makes elegant post-baby return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour

She’s back! The moment royal watchers have been waiting for has finally arrived. Meghan Markle marked her first official royal engagement since welcoming her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance with her husband and other members of the British royal family on Saturday, June 8, for the Queen’s annual Trooping of the Colour celebration. Always fashion forward, Meghan made her post-baby debut in a bespoke Givenchy ensemble, which was expertly crafted by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller.

The brunette beauty accessorized her classic monochromatic look with a matching fascinator, ever-dazzling emerald-cut earrings and a pretty peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag, a $697 item that she held tightly in her gloved hands. She swept her hair underneath the headpiece into an up-do style, allowing her radiant natural glow - enhanced by her signature subtle makeup - to take centertstage as she waved to the crowds.

The 37-year-old Duchess showed off her new mommy style as she made her way alongside her husband – who looked dapper in his uniform – as well as Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla in the carriage processional. Royal watchers got a better look at the outfit as she stood with the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Taking off the top layer of her look, Meghan reveald the shoulders on the dress to be a bright white. However, Archie’s parents took more of a backseat to the action on the balcony, as they stood in corner and watched the proceedings.

Noticeably absence from the occasion was Harry, 34, and Meghan's son Archie. The little royal – who the pair welcomed on May 6 – was too young to attend the occasion with the royal family. This is the second year that Meghan has appeared at the ceremony. Only three weeks after her royal wedding, the former actress joined her husband at the ceremony last year.

For the occasion, the new royal was a style stand out in an off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. While it’s unclear if the Trooping of the Colour ceremony was her official return to the royal spotlight, it was delightful to see the Duchess in good form (and fashion) for a day out with her family.