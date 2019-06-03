Here's why Meghan Markle didn't join Prince Harry for a private lunch with Donald Trump

There was one royal missing during the royal family’s lunch with the President of the United States. On Monday, June 3, Queen Elizabeth and the royal family welcomed Donald and Melania Trump for their five-day state visit in the U.K. After greeting the President and First Lady on the grounds of the Buckingham Palace Garden, the monarch hosted a private lunch for her special guests. In attendance for the special luncheon were Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. However, noticeably absent from the affair wasMeghan Markle.

Meghan Markle will miss the events of the state visit because she is on maternity leave

The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave – after welcoming her and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison on May 6. The 37-year-old royal has missed a host of events since the start of her leave in April, leaving the Duke to represent for the Sussex family during special occasions. The American-born royal’s husband will join his grandmother in leading the events for the afternoon.

Following the private lunch, the Trumps are set to view a special collection at the Picture Gallery. Donald and Melania will join Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey, where they will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. The first part of the Trump’s day in London will conclude with afternoon tea at Clarence House with Charles and Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex will join the royal family for a series of events hosting the POTUS and FLOTUS

In true royal form, the Queen and her family are set to host her guests with a lavish State Dinner. The 93-year-old monarch and her family are set to welcome Donald, Melania and a host of other guests for the private affair as a formal welcome.

