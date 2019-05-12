Meghan Markle shares new personal photo of baby Archie honoring Princess Diana for Mother's Day!

Less than a week after giving birth, the Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day as a mom. Though the United Kingdom’s holiday was back in March, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to honor her homeland’s national day on Sunday, May 12 with an extra special treat for royal fans. The 37-year-old beauty opted to share a stunning new candid of her holding her and Prince Harry's newborn son Archie Harrison. The seemingly personal photo featured a sweet homage to the baby’s grandmother Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle holding her newborn baby Archie's little feet Photo: Instagram/@SussexRoyal

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the caption read. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

It continued to say: "Quote from ‘lands’: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived." The candid picture, which shows Archie’s tiny little feet, included a meaningful backdrop of Forget Me Nots. Royal aficionados may know that this was Princess Diana's favorite flower.

Meghan Markle is spending her first Mother's Day with her mom Doria Ragland Photo: Getty Images

Meghan also honored her own mom Doria Ragland by spending Mother's Day with her. Doria arrived in the UK last month to be there for her first grandchild's arrival and has been staying in Windsor. In 2014, Meghan gave fans a glimpse into their close relationship when she wrote "a love letter" to Doria on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Meghan dubbed her mom a "free spirit" and said she'd taught her the most important lessons in life.

