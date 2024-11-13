Exploring the magic of Oaxaca with Jaime Camil for Dia de Muertos

When it comes to travel, Oaxaca, Mexico, is one of those destinations with a magical, beautiful, and diverse, offering that deepens your appreciation for culture. Thanks to movies like Coco, the world has learned about Mexico's vibrant holiday, and Oaxaca has become a bucket-list spot for experiencing the beauty of this annual tradition.

© Anadolu The beginning of the Dia de Muertos (All Saints) at the Xoxocotlan cemetery, in Oaxaca, Mexico on October 31, 2024.

This year, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to join Expedia on an incredible trip to Oaxaca to celebrate Día de Muertos with actor Jaime Camil, the voice of "Papa" in Coco, who partnered with Expedia to reveal his favorite spots in Mexico and beyond, in places like Mexico City, Madrid, Paris, and Chicago. Calling it a "perfect match," he teased, “I’ve been using Expedia for 30 years. Maybe you were not born yet - I use it profusely.”

For Camil, this trip wasn’t just another work collaboration; it was a chance to experience an authentic Día de Muertos for the first time—and it left an impact.

A First Día de Muertos Experience: "It Means a Lot"

While Camil knows how much Día de Muertos means to Mexican culture, particularly in states like Michoacan and Oaxaca, this was his first time celebrating the holiday.

There are ofrendas, or altars, set up with photos, favorite foods, and mementos of the deceased around town. The cemeteries are adorned with marigolds and altars, the air thick with the scent of incense. Families gathered to sing, eat, and drink all night in the company of their ancestors, embodying the celebration of life and death.

Reflecting on the tradition, Camil explained, “We honor the lives of those who’ve departed. We sing, we tell funny stories, and it’s uplifting. That’s what I love about Mexico.”

© Expedia Every night during celebrations there is a parade of people that walk through the town with costumes, instruments, and energy

Another highlight of our trip was Monte Albán, an awe-inspiring archaeological site just outside Oaxaca City. Monte Albán offers a glimpse into the ancient Zapotec civilization that adopted it as their capital sometime between 500 and 450 BC.

© Expedia Monte Albán

Perched high above the valley, the walk to the ruins felt surreal, with sweeping views and vast stone structures that made us feel like we had entered another world. The stone pathways led us through ancient plazas, temples, tombs, and arenas where they played games that ended with the winners being sacrificed.

Reflecting on Family, Memory, and the Power of Día de Muertos

There is a belief of Día de Muertos reflected in Coco that loved ones only truly depart when they are forgotten on earth. Camil, who lost his father Jaime Camil Garza, on December 6, 2020, shared, “When someone leaves us, they really cease to exist only when we no longer remember them or keep them in our hearts.”

There's also a belief that our ancestors are always with us. It’s something that comes up often for Camil, “Little things here, little things there, and that means he’s present in my heart. Those little things—when you're like, ‘Oh, he would have loved this,’ or ‘We did this together one time’—those are beautiful nuggets from the universe," he shared.

© Expedia Pan De Muertos is a beautiful tradition representing the cycle of life and death. The bread is also offered to loved ones with decorations in the afterlife to symbolize the sweetness of death. One particularly special moment came when we made pan de muerto, or bread of the dead, representing the cycle of life and death. This round, sweet bread is a Día de Muertos staple, often decorated with sugar, bones, or names of loved ones. Camil shared that he wrote "Voy,” a nickname for his grandmother who had passed away last year. “I also put ‘Papa’ on the bread,” he shared. It was a tender moment, a way to bring his grandmother and father into the celebration with us.

As our interview ended, I asked Camil a final, somewhat morbid question: If he were to have an altar, what would he want people to remember him by? Like a humble king, he replied, “I just want to be remembered as someone who made people laugh and brought joy.”

© Expedia Jaime Camil smiles in Oaxaca

He's not worried about his legacy either, “Imagine living your life constantly thinking about your legacy. It’s very egotistical. I hope what I did will stay to bring joy to others, but it’s not the priority," he explained.

While Camil isn't worried about his legacy if you're wondering what you can watch him in next, he is returning to season three of Lopez vs. Lopez, just wrapped La Academia, and is currently filming season four of Acapulco on Apple TV.