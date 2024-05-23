Ultra-processed foods associated with a higher risk of stroke, study finds

A new study has shed light on the significant health risks associated with consuming ultra-processed foods, such as chips, soda, and hotdogs. Published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, the research highlights a concerning correlation between these types of foods and increased risks of stroke and cognitive impairment.

Study Details and Participant Insights

The researchers conducted an extensive study, tracking over 30,000 participants aged 45 and older for an average of 11 years. From this pool, 14,175 individuals were closely monitored for cognitive decline, while 20,243 were studied for stroke risk. Importantly, none of the participants had a prior history of either cognitive impairment or stroke at the beginning of the study.

By the end of the study period, 768 participants had been diagnosed with cognitive impairment, and 1,108 had suffered a stroke. These findings underscore the potential long-term impact of dietary choices on brain health and cardiovascular events.

Key Findings on Diet and Health Risks

The study found that participants who increased their intake of ultra-processed foods by 10% were 16% more likely to develop cognitive impairment. Conversely, those who consumed more unprocessed and whole foods saw a 12% decline in the risk of cognitive decline. This suggests that dietary quality can be crucial in preserving mental function over time.

Regarding stroke risk, the study revealed that a higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was linked to an 8% increase in stroke risk. In contrast, greater consumption of unprocessed foods was associated with a 9% decrease in stroke risk. These statistics highlight the potential dangers of a diet heavy in processed foods and the benefits of choosing more natural, whole-food options.

Disparities Among Demographic Groups

The study also highlighted notable disparities in health outcomes among different demographic groups. Black participants who consumed high amounts of ultra-processed foods exhibited a 15% increased risk of stroke, indicating a significant health disparity that warrants further investigation.

This study builds on a growing body of research linking ultra-processed foods to various adverse health conditions. Previous studies have associated these foods with an increased risk of diabetes, depression, and even premature death.