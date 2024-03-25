Introducing solid foods to your baby is a significant step in their development, but it can also be a source of worry regarding safety and nutrition. Although many foods are safe and nutritious for infants, some pose a higher risk of choking, allergies, or foodborne illness.

As a parent, it’s essential to be aware of these risks and take steps to minimize them. Here’s a guide to some of the riskiest foods to give your baby and how to approach their introduction safely.