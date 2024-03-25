Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Introducing solid foods to your baby is a significant step in their development, but it can also be a source of worry regarding safety and nutrition. Although many foods are safe and nutritious for infants, some pose a higher risk of choking, allergies, or foodborne illness.
As a parent, it’s essential to be aware of these risks and take steps to minimize them. Here’s a guide to some of the riskiest foods to give your baby and how to approach their introduction safely.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!