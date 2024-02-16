Parenting tips: How to raise kids who enjoy helping others

Parenting can become a challenge when kids start growing up and coming into their own, making parents wonder if they are doing a good job when it comes to how their kids will grow up to be, and if they are raising them correctly. However, this concern is normal and there are some helpful tips to ensure they will become kind and helpful adults in the future.

Teaching your child to make an effort and help others is not something to worry about if you help them discover their interests and strengths. One of the things you can do is encourage them to help around the house without making it a negative and boring experience, one example could be preparing a simple dish with them and cleaning with them, assigning them simple and direct tasks.

It’s also important to praise them after they do a good job at helping, making them see that they did it correctly and making them feel good after doing it. You can also teach them by being a good role model, showing that you like helping others and showing the positive impact it creates.

Always keep the activities fun and enjoyable for them, so they see it’s a team effort rather than an obligation. This will help them grow a sense of empathy towards others, and help them connect with other people while doing something good. Your kid will realize that helping is an opportunity to empower themselves and have a good impact on other people’s lives, instead of seeing it as just a chore that needs to be done.

