Is it good to sleep 14 hours like Dakota Johnson?

Not many people get to sleep more than eight hours a day, and reaching nine is considered quite an accomplishment. Yet, some lucky individuals enjoy the luxury of being cradled by Morpheus for up to 10 or 12 hours—sometimes even 14! Actress Dakota Johnson falls into this category, having shared her lifestyle habits, which have now gone viral.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter has revealed to The Wall Street Journal that she doesn’t function if she doesn’t sleep at least 10 hours and can even sleep for 14 consecutive hours. We wanted to consult experts on whether this is good for health or if oversleeping is harmful.

Sleeping more due to mood disorders

According to Dr. Ana Fernández Arcos, Coordinator of the Sleep Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology, we should aim to sleep between 7 and 9 hours. Sleeping less or more is not considered healthy and can have consequences for health.

When we asked her what could lead a person to sleep so much, she mentioned several causes. Mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, are factors that can lead to sleep problems, difficulty sleeping well, spending more time in bed, or experiencing daytime drowsiness. In this regard, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress has spoken on several occasions about her mental health, her depression at the age of 15, and her need for rest and healthy lifestyle habits to manage her emotions.

On the other hand, “cardiovascular or metabolic diseases could also lead to this need for more sleep. In older individuals, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease are two conditions that can lead to sleep disturbances.” The former can lead a person to require more hours of sleep. “People with dementia, on the other hand, may have their circadian rhythm disrupted and their sleep patterns altered. In other words, they sleep more during the day than at night,” explains the sleep specialist from the SEN.

Neurological disorders that can make you sleep more

Likewise, some neurological disorders can also cause a person to oversleep or even fall asleep in situations that could pose a danger, such as driving or performing any activity. We are referring to central hypersomnias, such as idiopathic or narcolepsy.

The first is a sleep disorder in which the person feels excessively sleepy during the day and has difficulty waking up from sleep. In these cases, there is no known cause for this disorder.

As for narcolepsy, also known as Gelineau’s disease, it is a genetic disorder that usually manifests in youth. People with narcolepsy enter the REM sleep phase very quickly, even in 1 minute, compared to the 50 minutes it takes a healthy individual to reach this stage. Narcolepsy has the following characteristics:

Sudden sleep episodes (they can fall asleep in situations like in class, sitting, standing, watching TV, or in a bar).

Cataplexy (sudden loss of voluntary muscle tone) triggered by surprises, laughter, noises, or other stimuli.

Sleep paralysis, either at the beginning or end of the sleep period.

Hypnagogic hallucinations, which involve the perception of images, often with feelings of panic when entering sleep.

The use or abrupt discontinuation of medications, as well as alcoholism, can also be behind such cases.

Snoring or sleep apnea

Among other causes that can lead a person to wake up tired and require more hours of sleep are snoring or sleep apnea. “These are very common problems that cause sleep disturbances and daytime drowsiness,” says the sleep expert.

As we can see, sleeping so much is not a habit we would consider healthy. In fact, it can be a sign of an underlying health issue. Therefore, Dr. Ana Fernández Arcos points out that if a person suddenly experiences daytime drowsiness that interferes with their daily activities, they should consult a doctor to determine the cause and receive the necessary treatment, which will vary depending on the origin of this hypersomnia.

After all, spending the weekend or a holiday resting in bed or on the couch to recover from a tough week is one thing, but needing an excessive number of hours of sleep to function is another. Moreover, the expert concludes that both oversleeping and undersleeping could increase the risk of dementia.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.