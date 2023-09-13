The internet is obsessed with tiny ‘aliens’ displayed to Mexico’s congress

The world has always been obsessed with the idea of extraterrestrial life. So when news broke this morning that alleged alien corpses were presented to politicians at Mexico’s Congress Tuesday, it quickly went viral. The tiny ‘corpses’ displayed in windowed cases have everything needed for star power.

Here’s what to know

The two alleged alien corpses are said to have been retrieved from Cusco, Peru. Journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan is at the head of the crusade, testifying under oath that the mummified specimens are “not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

They were not found at a UFO wreckage, and instead, according to Maussan, “in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized.”

The specimens were allegedly studied by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), who drew DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating and believed to be 1000 years old.

After comparing other DNA samples, Maussan said over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was “unknown.”

During the hearing, experts testified under oath while presenting X-ray images of the specimens. They said one of the bodies observed contained what appeared to be “eggs,” with both having implants composed of rare metals, including Osmium, which is scarce in the Earth’s crust.

There were international experts and politicians from Japan, Argentina, France, Brazil, and Peru present, where they also discussed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP, formerly known as Unidentified Flying Objects. Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former US Navy pilot, was also in attendance, per the Independent.

It should be noted that Maussan has been associated with similar claims of discoveries that were debunked. In 2017, he delivered five mummies found in Peru, later identified as human children.

Now that you know what’s going on, check out how the internet has been running with the story.

The vegetables I bought 3 weeks ago watching me grab the pizza rolls out of the freezer#Alienspic.twitter.com/NAAJBrKonJ — Stewson🐳 (@BaronVonStewson) September 13, 2023

Aliens shoulda made something shake a lil before now if they wanted some attention. We got a lot of things going on pic.twitter.com/ANj2QkPqMn — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) September 13, 2023

I love how the alien corpses found in Mexico look exactly like this pic.twitter.com/deE0aCH7PC — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) September 13, 2023

They digitally reconstructed the Mexican Alien mummy. pic.twitter.com/f9K1R8bzZr — Screwpulas (@Screwpulas) September 13, 2023

#Aliens Aliens Mexico



The most happiest person right now pic.twitter.com/qup3U7N2DD — Sports (@Cric41) September 13, 2023

Me 20 minutes after taking an edible #Alienspic.twitter.com/zG4SuwskEI — Danny (@dannywontmiss) September 13, 2023

