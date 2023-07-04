How to keep your dogs calm and safe during 4th of July fireworks

The Fourth of July is fun for humans, but it’s not very fun for dogs and cats. As fireworks go off around the United States, furry friends inside and outside are distressed. Dogs have much more sensitive hearing than humans, and the sudden noises from fireworks can induce anxiety and even panic.



©GettyImages



Keep your dogs indoors tonight





The holiday is known for a higher number of lost pets, and shelters are filled with dogs that escaped their homes or yards in an attempt to run from the noise. But it’s not just dogs that are affected, cats get spooked too. Here are seven tips to keep your dogs and cats calm and safe during the firework season.



TIPS FOR HOW TO KEEP YOUR DOGS CALM

Bring your dogs and cats inside the house or garage if you can. If your pets have to stay outside, make sure they are properly tagged with a collar, and microchip in case they get lost. Ensure they are not in an area where they can eat fireworks remnants. Create a safe space for your dog where they can go when they feel stressed, it could be a bedroom or a crate covered with blankets to mimic a den-like environment. If your dog has never been crated before it may stress them out more. Cats might want to hide under a bed or in a closet. Lessen the sound and lights of the fireworks by closing all windows, doors, and curtains. You can turn on some chill music, white noise, or watch a movie louder than usual, and hug your furry friend a little closer. Talk to your pets and let them know they are safe. Your animals vibe off your energy and the sound of your voice. Let them know they are okay, and give them extra love and pets. Keep your dog distracted by giving them a long-lasting bone or chew toy that can keep them mentally and physically stimulated and distracted. If your dog doesn’t like distractions, you can help them get tired and hopefully a good night of sleep by exercising them before the fireworks. Go on a long walk or play a little harder than you usually do, and it could help them stay calm. If your dog experiences severe anxiety and stress you can consult your veterinarian about medication that can help them cope. You can also try CBD for dogs and cats.

