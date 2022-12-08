Eating habits: Why a low fat diet is more effective than doing keto

Are you already thinking about your New Year’s resolutions? Changing your eating habits and starting a new fitness journey can be overwhelming, and while there are many options nowadays, here is a study that can help you choose the right option.

A new research led by scientist Kevin Hall, Senior Chief of the Integrative Physiology Section of the Laboratory of Biological Modeling at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, found that a low-fat diet is a lot more effective than implementing keto into your diet.

The study focused on a group of 20 people. 10 individuals from the group implemented the keto diet, while the other 10 followed a low-fat, high-carb, plant-based diet for two weeks.

Following the first two weeks, the participants switched diets for another two weeks. The results found that the group that was on a low-fat diet cut about 700 daily calories, while cutting only 200 daily calories with the keto diet. This means a low-fat diet can be just as effective if your purpose is to lose weight.