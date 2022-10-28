Mexicans rejoice as the country legalizes same-sex marriage across all nation

The Mexican gay community is celebrating another milestone as the country legalizes same-sex marriage nationwide. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted in favor of LGBTQ+ weddings. After the result, Mexico’s 32 states now authorize the unions.

The publication informed the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, celebrated the historic moment. “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love,” he wrote on Twitter.

A participant waves a rainbow flag during a Gay Pride Parade. In the city of Queretaro, the Sixth LGBT+ Pride and Dignity March was held, where around 7,000 people participated. The mobilization was made up of different groups and civil organizations for the rights of non-binary people

“The Congress of Tamaulipas approved the reforms to article 132 of the Civil Code for the State, to recognize the right to same-sex marriage,” they informed in a statement.

Recently, the State of Mexico, the largest in the country, also voted to recognize same-sex marriages. “Today, by becoming the 29th state to approve equal marriage, we will be reducing inequality and letting the country know that in the State of Mexico, we do not leave anybody behind,” said state legislator Paola Jiménez.

AP enlists Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina as the top Latin American countries with the most number of same-sex marriages.