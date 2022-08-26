Happy National Dog Day: 5 tips and recommendations for dog owners

An old saying assures us the dog is man’s best friend, and we all agree! Before and during the pandemic, our furry friends became the best company, especially at home. Like us, Amazon’s Alexa is also a big fan of puppies. Therefore to commemorate August 26, the National Dog Day, the device is giving us all a helping hand.

From reminders to tips and recommendations, Alexa can answer what her favorite dog is, can sing the dog song, and even open the poem to the dogs. Commands like these are a great ally.

During the pandemic, dogs got much more attention from their owners with the home office implementation. Now that many of us have resumed our daily activities, it is normal to feel a little worried when leaving them alone again. Still, technology can be a great help to make this process easier.

Find below Amazon’s tips and recommendations for dog owners:

Talk to your puppy through intelligent devices. This way, when you’re away, he can hear your voice. Use the Alexa Drop-In feature from another Echo device or the Alexa app; your Echo device can listen to you at home.

