Pet of the week: Watch this adorable cat recreate iconic scene from The Lion King

A star is born! This adorable cat named Sonya is showing off her acting skills, hilariously recreating one of the most famous scenes from ‘The Lion King.’

Sonya is no stranger to fame, with 16.4 million followers, many of her videos have gone viral, including a TikTok with 32.6 million views where she can be seen getting pampered and wearing an adorable hat, and another one with 24.9 million views where she is admiring her own portrait.

This time Sonya is coming with an Oscar worthy performance, playing Simba and recreating the iconic scene with a perfect side-by-side comparison, reenacting it frame by frame with the help of her owner, using her own stuffed toys.

The hilarious scene has the same audio as in the movie, which makes it even more perfect. Watch it here!