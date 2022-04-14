Helpful strategies to manage stress: From mindful moments to small changes in your diet

Managing stress is not easy, no matter how much we try to plan our schedule, there are always some things that might not be under our control, as we try to navigate through our personal and professional lives.

However there are some helpful strategies that can be included in our daily routine, to avoid experiencing burnout and help support our mental and physical wellbeing. So to celebrate Stress Awareness Month here are some small changes you can do to manage stress.

Make some time for yourself, from taking a moment for mindful meditation, to creating a new project you enjoy, like baking or drawing, it’s important to take a moment to relax. You can also try putting down your phone for a few minutes and treat yourself to a self care session. Find Your Happy Place recently launched a new collection of products to help you unwind, including scented candles, bath salts, body scrubs and more.

©Find Your Happy Place





Cutting back on alcohol is also a great idea, and while we might be tempted to unwind with a glass of wine or cocktail after a long stressful day, alcohol might not be a good idea, as it “negatively affects your gut microflora, which is connected to our brain via the gut-brain-axis; and good brain health requires a healthy gut,” says Lorraine Perretta, registered nutritional therapy practitioner.

Instead try replacing your alcohol intake with sparkling water, and include a squeeze of lemon or lime, berries, or mint for a refreshing alternative.

Sugar and caffeine might also be having a negative effect on your body if you are trying to calm down and relax, “because caffeine triggers the fight-flight reaction in the body. This moves the body into survival mode, which can contribute to feelings of anxiety or fear,“ Lorraine explains, as it can also cause “headaches and fatigue,” however non-caffeinated herbal or fruit teas might be a good replacement during the day.

Too many sweet treats may be appealing “but the reality is that sugar-dense or processed foods may cause sharp, rapid increases in blood sugar” which can contribute to mood swings, hunger and sleepiness. So if you are looking for a good alternative, you can try whole fruits instead of reaching for another chocolate bar.