WATCH: The funniest photos from the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Our pets bring happiness into our lives every day of the year, and while sometimes we don’t understand everything they feel, our furry friends are constantly making us laugh with adorable and entertaining moments.

This is why we are sharing some of the funniest photos from the winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards, described by the founder of the contest Paul Joynson-Hicks, as a way to show “positive, feel good, funny pet images we could engage and encourage people to start supporting small welfare charities.”

©Comedy Pet Photo Awards





The awards started six years ago and pet owners can submit photos of their best friends for a $2650 prize, with donations going to Animal Support Angels, an animal welfare charity “making life better for the animals we share this planet with.”

This time the winner is Zoe Ross for “Whizz Pop,” with a photo of her labrador puppy Pepper, admitting they “never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just by sending in a funny photo of Pepper.”

“She is such a little monkey, and very proud of herself, bringing in items from the garden and parading past you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we’ve ever known and completely loved to pieces,” the owner stated.