Good practices veterinarian Rosangela Hernandez suggest for extending the life of your dog

August 26 is National Dog Day, a fantastic day to celebrate all our furry friends and thank them for all the unconditional love and protection they provide. Most people don’t know, but dogs have been on the earth for at least 14,000 years. Although we wish to have the opportunity to live tons of years with them, unfortunately, the lifespan of our doggies is way less compared to the average human.

Luckily, there are ways to extend the life of people’s best friends. “Acquiring furry puppies comes with a list of responsibilities, including keeping your new baby active. The best part is that these activities are beneficial for both the owner and the pet,” Rosangela Hernandez, Veterinarian at Cachorrolandia Veterinary Dominican Republic, told HOLA! USA.

©Hola



Rosangela Hernandez, Veterinarian at Cachorrolandia Veterinary Dominican Republic

As an expert, Hernandez understands the positive impact of maintaining a pet busy. Therefore, she is sharing a list of essential activities that can positively contribute to the health of our animals.

Physical activity

The level of physical activity may depend on the breed. Pet owners should remember that anatomically not all dogs can handle the same intensity of activity; however, all dogs benefit from going out on walks or hikes at least twice a day (morning and afternoon). This practice not only helps you to breathe fresh air, but it also helps your dog stimulate its circulation, strengthens muscles and bone structure, prevent cardiovascular diseases, and relieve anxiety and stress that can cause destructive behavior.

Quality time and play

Walking is a great bonding experience, but making time to play with your dog makes them happy and serves as an exercise. There are several types of activities in the form of training that we can carry out with our furry babies, Like throwing a ball, make them look for hidden prizes, pull the rope, etc. Don’t forget to always reward with a treat recommended by your veterinarian after each activity; this encourages good behaviors.

Dental hygiene

Dental hygiene is one of the main pillars for general health; this starts from a good diet (recommended by your veterinarian) to brushing their teeth or giving them treats that promote oral hygiene. Also, schedule a regular medical-grade dental cleaning.

Hair brushing and body hygiene habits

Each hair type has specialized care; therefore, it is always a good idea to find combs and brushes created for their hair. If your dog has curly or straight hair, it is vital to keep the hair untangled to avoid knots affecting the skin. There is another less common type of hair, commonly known as dreads. This long, corded coat belongs to the Puli, a small-medium breed of Hungarian herding and livestock guarding dog.

This breed requires more complex hygiene care since detangling is not possible or recommended. For them, baths are generally recommended every 10-15 days with products suggested by your veterinarian. It is essential to highlight that healthy skin will never have bad odors or any type of scales, and the frequency in the bath is also important to avoid removing the natural protective fats from the skin.

Now you know! Happy National Dog Day, and don’t forget to visit the vet regularly and that all dogs deserve to live a safe, comfortable, and abuse-free life.