Rihanna now has another investment property under her belt. The singer just purchased a $10 million home in Beverly Hills which is actually right next door to the other $13.8 million mansion she bought back in March, according to Grosby Group.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s new 3,549 square foot home sits on half an acre of land and is complete with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Rihanna can host guests in the separate guest house that is above the garage. The stunning backyard is ideal for entertaining as it has a big patio with a swimming pool.