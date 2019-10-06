Steal Rihanna's skincare secrets for perfect skin

Singer, actress, and entrepreneur... is there anything else to achieve? Of course there is and Rihanna is proof of that. Besides her blooming career, this diva is not only a global trend-setter - she has fans going wild over her flawless makeup and beauty looks.

Her radiant blemish-free skin is always a perfect ten, as you'd expect from someone who owns her own cosmetics business But if you thought that the Fenty Beauty CEO's skincare routine is complex and unusual, you would be wrong. It's so simple that you can easily replicate it - read on for full details.

©Getty Images



Rihanna's skin looks moisturized and healthy

The Barbados-born songstress shared with Elle that her hard and fast rule for perfect skin is avoiding alcohol and drinking lots of water. Easy to follow, right?

Alcoholic beverages dehydrate the body, which is directly reflected in the skin. Excessive intake rapidly increases the appearance of wrinkles, in addition to the chances of redness and inflammation. So you already know how to achieve a Rihanna-level glow: zero alcohol and lots of water.

In addition to these lifestyle rules, there are some products that are part of the artist's daily care. Mylah Morales, a member of the star's beauty team, explained to Insider that she prepares her famous client's skin with a mix of cleansers, moisturizers, and scrubs.

©Sephora/Amazon



Rihanna applies facial mists for a dewey glow

Another trick that Rihanna "can't live without" is applying sprays to give her a "wet look". In fact, she has used Caudalie Beauty Elixer ($49 from Sephora) and Marc Jacobs Re (cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist ($49 from Amazon), both products with high moisturizing properties.

As far as creams go, there's one in particular that's a must-have. Rihanna herself revealed to Elle that she cannot live without Crème de La Mer ($175 from Sephora) - which is also a firm favourite of Gal Gadot.

©Sephora/ RéVive



Moisturizing creams are also a vital part of the songstress' skincare routine

Rihanna has another lucky trick: the RéVive Intensité Crème Lustre Day Firming Moisture Cream ($385) that she uses during her days off for an extra boost.

