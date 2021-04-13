10 small everyday tasks that can make your day less stressful

As people, we are always looking for ways to make our day to day less hectic and stressful. Research has shown that having a morning and nighttime routine filled with tidying tasks helps add structure and makes us feel like we have more control over our lives.

Small tasks such as making the bed helps set the tone of our day and can easily be part of a morning routine. Check out the video below to learn which other tasks you should consider implementing into your daily life.

