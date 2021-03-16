The Home Edit’s Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer share their secrets to success and spring cleaning

It’s halfway through March which means spring is right around the corner. As the temperatures rise and we start getting excited for warmer days ahead, a task we might be itching to do is spring clean. Regardless if spring cleaning is your thing or not, it’s sometimes helpful to bring in the experts to learn a thing or two from about cleaning and organizing.

Luckily, we had the opportunity to chat with cleaning and organizing experts and stars of the hit Netflix show, ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit,’ Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. The cleaning extraordinaries talked with HOLA! USA about everything from their line Rume, how they started their business, and how everyone should go about cleansing and organizing your space the right way without feeling overwhelmed.

After just a few minutes of speaking with Teplin and Shearer, it’s easy to see how the two have created such a successful brand after almost six years of working together. Their chemistry is unmatched and it’s understandable how Teplin and Shearer met on a blind lunch date and created their business after only a few hours of knowing each other. They both explained that each other’s strengths and weaknesses work well together and at the end of the day, their business foundation is built trust.

“It’s so nice to have a partner and I say this as someone who didn’t want one. Once I met Clea, I was like this is the right partnership. I can’t even imagine what it would be like without her,” said Teplin.

In addition to having a hit Netflix show where you might have watched the duo organize Khloe Kardashian’s home garage, Teplin and Shearer also have their own aesthetically pleasing collection called Rume which is made up of products such as hand sanitizer, wipes, storage bins, soap, and lotion because what’s organizing without a proper deep clean?

“We started to think about the things that we’re passionate about a couple of years ago and cleaning of course rises to the top. It’s the cousin of organizing. And they really do go hand in hand, we are also passionate germaphobes so we wanted to develop over the counter products and we’re working now to develop under the counter products,” explained Shearer.

“So Rume right now is over the counter which is two sizes of hand sanitizer, wipes, soap, and hand lotion and a little tray that we call the love seat, to put the soap and lotion on. So we’re very passionate about cleaning, and keeping things clean and that’s really where all that stems from.”

Speaking of deep cleaning, that’s what Teplin and Shearer advise starting with when you are getting ready to get to the nitty gritty of spring cleaning.

“It’s an easy place to start when you think about what’s in the words, spring cleaning. People often think about it as just the time to get rid of things and it is. But you have to start with the deep clean. That is really crucial,” said Shearer.

“The easiest thing to do is to think of organizing as a process. You start with a cleanse, then you categorize, then you go to containment, but if you’re an overwhelmed person when it comes to organizing, stick to the cleanse phase first,” she said.

“It’s really inexpensive and it does the world good. So what you want to do is take everything out of the space that you’re working on, we suggest to start small. Take everything out as it’s so important to clean out your space once everything is out,” said Teplin.

“Clean the dust and the germs that have been accumulating and if it’s a huge deep clean, the Viva Signature Cloth towels are so amazing to use. It allows for you to do a really deep clean without that much product because it’s really durable. You get a lot of wear out of the one item.”

The women also advised to start small and focus on organizing one space at a time.

“Once everything is out, you really need to go through, look at the items and determine if you want to keep them. Ask yourself, ‘Do I need it? Do I use it? Do I love it or is it sentimental to me?’ Those questions act as the framework when we look at everything. And if you feel inclined, go out and get drawer inserts, proper bins to store everything. If that’s too much, the cleanse is amazing, you get your place cleaned, you get rid of things that no longer serve you. That in itself is a huge win and we always tell people that ‘if you can’t do anything else, do that,’’” said Teplin.