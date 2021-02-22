We are just two months into 2021, but the year is promising a lot when it comes to the beauty industry. Brands are developing new and revolutionary formulations that offer not only one-of-a-kind products but also environmentally friendly makeup.

Whether you are looking for a primer that instantly refreshes your skin or looking for a foundation that does it all and a pair of magnetic eyelashes that make your eyes look seductive, all that and more you will be able to find below.