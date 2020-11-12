It seems like “Big Little Lies” actress, Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to put her home up for sale. The 44-year-old is following in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Ellen DeGenres and Portia di Rossi who all recently sold their multi-million dollar mansions.

Witherspoon just sold her Malibu vacation home for $6.7 million, which made the actress a $500,000 profit since she originally purchased the home last summer for $6.2 million, according to Grosby Group.

The stunning farm compound has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on almost 2 acres of property, according to Grosby Group. The property even has a state of the art equestrian facility with stables and a competition quality dressage riding ring.

Take a look at the photos of the beautiful home below.